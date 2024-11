The Bears placed Billings (pectoral) on injured reserve Thursday, Scott Bair of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Billings was injured in the Week 9 loss to Arizona and will now miss a minimum of four games, though it could be longer after it was reported Wednesday by Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times that Billings was expected to miss a prolonged period. Chris Williams and Byron Cowart are next up on the depth chart for Chicago.