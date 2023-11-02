The Bears signed Billings to a two-year, $8.5 million contract extension Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The deal contains $6 million guaranteed. The 28-year-old signed a one-year contract with Chicago last offseason and has started all eight games to this point, registering 14 tackles (seven solo), including three tackles for loss, and one QB hit on 48 percent of the Bears' defensive snaps. It's a strong deal for the veteran, who had been with four different teams in the last four years.