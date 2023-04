The Bears agreed to terms with Brown on a new deal, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Brown was an exclusive-rights free agent and will now return to Chicago where he spent the 2022 season. The 2018 fifth-round pick recorded only a single tackle in five games played and hasn't logged more than two tackles in a season since his rookie year. Brown will likely serve as a reserve player next year and might even find himself battling for a roster spot.