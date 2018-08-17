Bears' Andrew Trumbetti: Shifts back to IR
Trumbetti (undisclosed) cleared waivers Friday and reverted to injured reserve, per the NFL's official transaction log.
The undrafted rookie may seek an injury settlement. If one is reached, he'll be free to sign with another team.
