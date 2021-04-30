Dalton may open the year as the Bears No. 1 quarterback before eventually turning the job over to Justin Fields Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.com reports.

Although Dalton was signed in free agency to start under center, once the team spent significant draft capital to move up to the 11th pick, it's likely the Bears will turn to Fields as soon as they feel he's ready to lead the offense. Even before the draft, Dalton was unlikely to be valued inside the top-20 quarterbacks in fantasy drafts, and now it appears his value is little more than early-season depth in leagues that start two quarterbacks.