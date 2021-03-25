Dalton is expected to be the Bears' starting quarterback in 2021.
Dalton was expected to compete with Nick Foles for the starting job in 2021 after Mitchell Trubisky left for Buffalo in free agency. However, the Bears' social media account indicated Wednesday that Dalton is already considered "QB1" for next season. Perhaps this is a sign that the team will move on from Foles as well. The 33-year-old Dalton was serviceable in place of Dak Prescott (ankle) last season, completing 65 percent of his passes for 2,170 yards (6.5 YPA), 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions. With Allen Robinson sticking around on the franchise tag, Dalton will have at least one elite pass-catcher at his disposal.
