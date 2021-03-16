The Bears and Dalton agreed to a one-year, $10 million contract Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
With Chicago poised to move on from 2017 second overall pick Mitchell Trubisky, the team has brought Dalton into its quarterback room, seemingly to compete with Nick Foles for the starting gig. Dalton filled in for Dak Prescott last season following his season-ending ankle injury, completing 65 percent of his passes for 2,170 yards, 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 11 contests. There are moving parts in the Bears offense, but Dalton at least will have the franchise-tagged Allen Robinson at his disposal in the passing game.
