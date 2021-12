Dalton will start Sunday's game against the Cardinals with fellow quarterback Justin Fields (ribs) listed as doubtful, Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.comreports.

Fields was a limited practice participant throughout Wednesday through Friday and could make it back as soon as Week 14 in Green Bay. First, Dalton will make another start, likely without the help of Allen Robinson, who's listed as doubtful with a hamstring injury for the third week in a row (he missed the previous two games).