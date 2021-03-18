Blackson signed a two-year deal with the Bears on Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The 28-year-old was with Arizona in 2020 and had 24 tackles (15 solo) and 2.5 sacks in 16 games. Blackson should fill a rotational role at defensive end behind starters Akiem Hicks and Mario Edward for the Bears.
