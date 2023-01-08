site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bears' Angelo Blackson: Sitting out Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Blackson (illness) is inactive Sunday against the Vikings.
Blackson's absence will leave the Bears thin on the interior of their defensive line. This should lead to extra opportunities for Armon Watts and Andrew Brown.
