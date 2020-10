Miller caught four passes for 28 yards in Chicago's 20-19 victory over the Buccaneers on Thursday.

Miller was targeted solely on short passes and was unable to get much yardage after the catch, though he came up with a huge third-down catch to move the chains in the last two minutes of the game to help lead the Bears to a win. Unless he becomes a bigger part of the offense, he'll be difficult to trust in fantasy lineups, as he's posted just 85 yards over the last four games.