Miller caught three passes for 20 yards in Chicago's 24-10 loss to the Rams on Monday.

Miller was targeted just once in the first half, but with the Bears trailing throughout the second half, he ended up with five targets, including one in the end zone that was broken up, keeping him from posting a respectable fantasy performance. Over the last four games, he's averaging 18 yards without scoring a touchdown, and until he turns things around, he won't be a recommended fantasy option.