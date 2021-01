Miller caught two passes for 13 yards in Chicago's 35-16 loss to the Packers on Sunday.

After showing some signs of fantasy relevance in the middle portion of the season, Miller failed to reach 17 yards in any of the last four games, and he ended the season with 49 receptions for 485 yards and two touchdowns. After the Bears finish their playoff run, he'll enter the last year of his rookie deal, but he'll need to show significant improvement before being considered a reliable fantasy factor.