Miller has been the subject of trade discussions recently, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The 2018 second-round pick arguably regressed in 2020 and now has just one season remaining on his rookie contract. The Bears presumably are just looking for a late-round pick here, and it's still possible they release Miller if they aren't able to find a trade. An ejection from the playoff loss to New Orleans may have been the last straw, with Bears chairman George McCaskey mentioning a few weeks later that he wasn't sure if the team would bring Miller back for 2021.
