Miller (ankle) returned to practice Monday, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Miller, who practiced in a limited fashion in his return to the field Monday, is expected to be available for the Bears' regular-season opener, Sept. 5 against the Packers. The 2018 second-rounder is listed on the Bears' posted depth as a starting receiver along with Allen Robinson and Taylor Gabriel. Assuming his health, Miller looks poised to eclipse his 33-423-7 rookie stat line.

