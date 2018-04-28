Bears' Anthony Miller: Bears take in second round
The Bears selected Miller in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 51st overall.
Miller wasn't the biggest name at receiver going into this draft, but he arguably is the best bet to make an immediate impact among the receivers picked so far. There's a potentially hefty target count up for grabs in Chicago with Cameron Meredith no longer around to start in coach Matt Nagy's uptempo system, and Miller is as polished as any wideout in the class. Highly productive at Memphis, Miller finished his college career with 238 receptions for 3,590 yards and 31 touchdowns in 38 games. Although he's a former walk-on, Miller (5-foot-11, 201 pounds) posted excellent numbers at his pro day, logging a 4.50-second 40, 6.65-second three-cone, and 39-inch vertical. He might be the top rookie receiver for redraft, and his dynasty outlook is shiny too.
