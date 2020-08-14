Miller is preparing for added responsibility in the Chicago offense, spending more time learning the finer details of his position, Cam Ellis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Bears wide receivers coach Mike Furrey suggested Miller didn't have the best approach in his first two seasons, noting that the third-year pro has shown more intent this time around. There's also the matter of recurring shoulder injuries, which plagued Miller in 2018 and 2019 but could be less of a problem after he had offseason surgery for the second time in as many years. It seems Miller is back at full strength for the start of training camp, operating as the No. 2 receiver alongside Allen Robinson. While he's found most of his success from the slot to this point in his career, Miller could have more chances to operate outside in 2020.