Miller caught four passes for 52 yards in Chicago's 24-21 loss to Oakland on Sunday.

After being targeted eight times over the past four games, Miller almost matched that total with seven targets, which led to him surpass 15 yards for the first time this season. With the Bears having their bye next week, it's possible they begin to make Miller a more consistent part of their offense, but until they do, it'll be very difficult to trust him in weekly fantasy lineups.