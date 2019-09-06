Miller failed to come up with his only target in the Bears' 10-3 loss to the Packers on Thursday.

The expectations the second-year wideout came into the season with landed with a resounding thud Thursday, as he was the only one of the top four receivers that failed to register at least one catch. Naturally, Miller projects to be a much more significant part of the offense in coming weeks, and his next opportunity to break the 2019 ice will come against the Broncos in Week 2 a week from Sunday.