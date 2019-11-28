Miller secured nine of 13 targets for 140 yards in the Bears' 24-20 win over the Lions on Thursday.

The second-year wideout paced the Bears in receptions, targets and receiving yardage, building on what had already been a solid two-game surge in Weeks 11 and 12 when he'd brought in 12 of 20 targets for 131 yards. Miller's final catch of the day was the most critical, as he brought in a beautifully thrown ball from Mitchell Trubisky down the right sideline for a 32-yard grab on 3rd-and-5, putting the ball at the Lions' three-yard line. With 33 targets over his last three contests, Miller is logging the type of volume that has exponentially raised his profile across all formats heading into a Week 14 Thursday night matchup versus the Cowboys.