Miller caught three passes for 28 yards in Chicago's 41-25 loss to the Packers on Sunday.

Miller was mostly quiet until the game was out of hand, allowing him to see six targets and post a modest amount of yardage. He's now been targeted at least five times in the majority of games this season, but he's only surpassed 28 yards twice over his last eight contests, and unless his role in the offense becomes more consistent, he'll be a tough player to trust in fantasy lineups.