Miller caught one pass for two yards in the Bears' 26-3 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.

After being targeted at least nine times in four of his previous five games, Miller saw just two passes thrown his way in a game Chicago trailed throughout. After likely hurting many fantasy teams in the fantasy championship week, he'll look to bounce back in Week 17 against the Vikings.

