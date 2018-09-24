Coach Matt Nagy said Miller (shoulder) is day-to-day.

Miller dislocated his left shoulder during Sunday's win over the Cardinals and initially tried to play through the injury. He did catch four of five targets for 35 yards, but he was only on the field for 49 percent of Chicago's offensive snaps. Josh Bellamy and/or Kevin White will fill in as the No. 3 wide receiver if Miller isn't ready for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay.

