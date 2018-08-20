Miller caught three passes for 33 yards in Saturday's victory over the Broncos.

Miller's had an impressive camp and he followed that up with a solid performance against Denver's first-string defense. Although the rookie's been expected to start his NFL career primarily in the slot, he certainly could earn some work on the outside, especially as Taylor Gabriel (foot) continues to miss valuable practice time. As a player who often can be drafted in the double-digit rounds, he easily could reward fantasy owners with production well beyond his draft-day cost.

More News
Our Latest Stories