Miller caught five passes for 59 yards in the Bears' 24-17 loss to the Titans on Sunday.

With the Bears falling behind by double digits in the first half, Nick Foles threw the ball a season-high 52 times, which resulted in Miller seeing eight targets on his way to his second-straight productive performance, though he lost a fumble as the team was trying to mount a late comeback. He's started to come on over the last two weeks after averaging fewer than 20 yards over the previous six games, and he may be worth adding to fantasy rosters for depth purposes.