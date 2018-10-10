Coach Matt Nagy said that he was hopeful Miller (shoulder) would practice Wednesday.

Miller sat out the Bears' Week 4 trouncing of the Buccaneers with a dislocated left shoulder, then benefited from some extra recovery time with Chicago on bye in Week 5. According to Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times, Nagy relayed that Miller did some "running around" in a light practice Monday, so it stands to reason that the wideout may be able to turn in a limited workout Wednesday. The Bears should have a clearer idea regarding Miller's outlook for Sunday's game against the Dolphins by Friday, when the team will hold its final practice of the week.

