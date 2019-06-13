Bears' Anthony Miller: Could be back for training camp
Head coach Matt Nagy is confident Miller (shoulder) will be ready for training camp in July, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Miller has been sidelined for the vast majority of spring workouts while in recovery from shoulder surgery. There's no guarantee he'll be fully ready to go for the start of training camp, but Nagy's optimism at least bodes well for Miller's opportunity of doing so.
