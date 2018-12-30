Bears' Anthony Miller: Could shine in Robinson's absence
Miller is expected to handle more snaps than usual with Allen Robinson (ribs) inactive for Sunday's game against the Vikings, James Neveau of NBC 5 Chicago reports.
While Robinson was sidelined for the Week 16 win over the 49ers, Miller made an impression during his time on the field by nabbing all three of his targets for 24 yards and a touchdown while carrying once for four yards. However, the rookie played just 29 offensive snaps in the contest, as he was ejected in the fourth quarter for his role in a fight with 49ers players. Assuming he can stay out of trouble against Minnesota and coach Matt Nagy follows through with his promise not to rest key regulars during the contest, Miller could have a nice opportunity to build on last week's performance.
