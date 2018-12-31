Coach Matt Nagy said Miller injured his left shoulder during Sunday's 24-10 victory at Minnesota.

Both Miller and Taylor Gabriel (ribs) left the contest in the second half, which leaves the Bears even more banged-up in the receiving corps than when it started. Allen Robinson (ribs) was inactive in the regular-season finale, so Bears practice reports will be of interest as they prepare for a wild-card game against the Eagles.

More News
Our Latest Stories