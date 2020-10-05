Miller caught three passes for 16 yards in the Bears' 19-11 loss to the Colts on Sunday.

Although the Bears ran a balanced offense in the first half, they quickly found themselves down by double digits on the scoreboard, and even though Nick Foles ended up throwing 46 passes in the game, only four of them went to Miller. Aside from a 12-yard reception to move the chains on a third down, his other opportunities were near the line of scrimmage, giving him very little opportunity to post solid yardage. He's yet to see more than six targets in any game, and he's alternated solid performances with disappointing ones, making him a difficult player to count on each week when setting fantasy lineups.