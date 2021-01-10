Miller has been ejected from Sunday's wild-card game against the Saints in the third quarter, Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.com reports.

Miller was ejected as a result of shoving/punching Saints safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson. He had two catches (three targets) for 22 yards and one carry for two yards before leaving the field. The 2018 second-round pick had a chance to handle an increased role on offense with impressive rookie Darnell Mooney (ankle) sidelined, but instead Javon Wims will close out Sunday's game as the clear No. 2 option behind Allen Robinson.