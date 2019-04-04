Miller (shoulder) doesn't expect to practice much this offseason, Collen Kane of The Chicago Tribune reports.

Miller says he dislocated his left shoulder five or six times throughout his rookie season, with the first incident occurring Week 3 at Arizona. He missed the next game but played out the rest of the season, eventually getting surgery in January to repair a torn labrum. While he figures to be limited throughout the Bears' offseason program, Miller doesn't seem to have any concerns about his availability for training camp. He was efficient with his limited opportunities in 2018, producing 7.8 yards per target with seven touchdowns on 33 catches. Miller will have every opportunity to supplant Taylor Gabriel as the No. 2 receiver in Chicago.

