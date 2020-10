Miller caught three passes for 8 yards in Chicago's 23-16 victory over the Panthers on Sunday.

Although Miller caught each of his three targets, he was unable to generate any yardage after the catch, leading to a disappointing fantasy performance. He's now had three games in which he's failed to reach 20 yards while not posting more than 41 yards in any contest the season, and unless his role in the offense changes significantly, he'll be very difficult to trust in weekly fantasy lineups.