Bears' Anthony Miller: Finds end zone again
Miller caught two passes for 25 yards and a touchdown in the Bears' 25-20 victory over the Vikings.
With Chicago leading for most of the contest, Miller saw just three targets while serving as Mitch Trubisky's third option among the Chicago receivers. However, he cashed in by finding the end zone for fourth time over the last six games, giving him five scores on the season. With just a single game over 50 yards on the season, he's settled in as a mostly touchdown-dependent fantasy option.
