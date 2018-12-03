Miller caught a one-yard touchdown pass in the Bears' 30-27 overtime loss to the Giants.

Despite Chase Daniel throwing 39 passes, Miller's two targets were the fewest he's seen all season. Fortunately, when Tarik Cohen threw a pass on a trick play, Miller was on the receiving end of the one-yard score to salvage his fantasy day. He's only surpassed 50 yards once this season, but he's scored a touchdown in five of his last eight games, and his lack of yardage upside makes him a bit touchdown-dependent as a fantasy option.

More News
Our Latest Stories