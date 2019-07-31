Bears' Anthony Miller: Fully recovered from surgery
Miller is now practicing in full after offseason shoulder surgery and is expected to begin making veteran adjustments in terms of learning the offense, Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Miller's talent isn't in question- coach Matt Nagy believes the receiver has Pro Bowl potential, but he'll now focus on paying more attention to detail now that he's healthy. Not only will Miller need to know where to be on pass routes, but also where his teammates will be on the same play, so that he can be better integrated into the offense. While working on this, Miller's trying to gain a better understanding of coverages while getting in better sync with Mitch Trubisky. The continued development of the entire offense is something that will ultimately impact Miller's fantasy value- he's being drafted typically after 50 wide receivers have gone off the board, but if he can gain the full trust of the coaching staff, he could be a great value in drafts.
