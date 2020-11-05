Miller (toe) was listed as limited on Thursday's practice estimate.
The Bears didn't practice Thursday, so Miller technically hasn't got on the field this week, but he'll have one more chance to prove his health before the weekend. Coming off a season-best eight catches and 11 targets (for 73 yards) this past Sunday against the Saints, he'll look to keep it up Week 9 against a Tennessee defense that has given up the second-most receptions (124) to wide receivers this season. That is, assuming Miller is active.
More News
-
Bears' Anthony Miller: Hampered by toe injury•
-
Bears' Anthony Miller: Leads team with 11 targets•
-
Bears' Anthony Miller: Another quiet performance•
-
Bears' Anthony Miller: Fails to reach 10 yards•
-
Bears' Anthony Miller: Another quiet performance•
-
Bears' Anthony Miller: Disappointing performance•