Miller (toe) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game in Tennessee, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Miller never quite progressed to full participation but did manage limited practices both Thursday and Friday. He had season highs for catches (eight) and targets (11) last week against the Saints, after seeing six or fewer targets in each of Chicago's first seven games.
