Bears' Anthony Miller: Hauls in three passes
Miller caught three passes for 35 yards in the Bears' 16-15 playoff loss to the Eagles.
During the first half, the Bears frequently worked the middle of the field, which allowed Miller to be productive, but after the intermission, Mitch Trubisky focused more on a downfield attack, which kept the rookie from having a better performance. As a rookie, he caught 54 passes for 423 yards with seven touchdowns, and he'll likely see an expanded role next year, making him a player who could quickly become a consistent fantasy factor.
