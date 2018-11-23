Miller caught three passes for 41 yards while adding an eight-yard pass completion in Chicago's 23-16 victory over the Lions.

Miller wasn't a big part of the Bears' game plan with Chase Daniel starting at quarterback, as he was targeted just four times, but he did complete a pass to his quarterback on a trick play to move the chains. With at least 35 yards in five of his last six games along with four touchdowns since Chicago's Week bye, he's emerged as a solid fantasy performer in s rookie season.