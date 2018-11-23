Bears' Anthony Miller: Hauls in three passes
Miller caught three passes for 41 yards while adding an eight-yard pass completion in Chicago's 23-16 victory over the Lions.
Miller wasn't a big part of the Bears' game plan with Chase Daniel starting at quarterback, as he was targeted just four times, but he did complete a pass to his quarterback on a trick play to move the chains. With at least 35 yards in five of his last six games along with four touchdowns since Chicago's Week bye, he's emerged as a solid fantasy performer in s rookie season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Injuries slowed him earlier in the season, but we've seen star potential from Marlon Mack....
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the Week 12 schedule to identify players to start and...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
You drafted Aaron Rodgers thinking you would never have to sit him, but you might need to consider...
-
Week 12 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
It took them a little while to get going, but Josh Gordon and Doug Baldwin should keep rolling...