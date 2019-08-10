Miller injured his right foot at Saturday's practice, Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Miller went down during individual drills, was looked at by a member of the Bears' training staff and promptly walked to the locker room. After the session, coach Matt Nagy relayed that he believed Miller "rolled" the foot in question but didn't have any other update on the issue. Miller is listed as a starting wide receiver on the team's first unofficial depth chart of training camp alongside Allen Robinson and Taylor Gabriel, something only a serious injury likely would impact.

