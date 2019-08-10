Bears' Anthony Miller: Hurts foot at practice
Miller injured his right foot at Saturday's practice, Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Miller went down during individual drills, was looked at by a member of the Bears' training staff and promptly walked to the locker room. After the session, coach Matt Nagy relayed that he believed Miller "rolled" the foot in question but didn't have any other update on the issue. Miller is listed as a starting wide receiver on the team's first unofficial depth chart of training camp alongside Allen Robinson and Taylor Gabriel, something only a serious injury likely would impact.
More News
-
Bears' Anthony Miller: Among starters on depth chart•
-
Bears' Anthony Miller: Fully recovered from surgery•
-
Bears' Anthony Miller: Returns to practice•
-
Bears' Anthony Miller: Ready for training camp•
-
Bears' Anthony Miller: Could be back for training camp•
-
Bears' Anthony Miller: Sidelined during OTAs•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Wilson
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football tiers: RB3 breakdown
The SportsLine Projection Model reveals Fantasy football tiers for the major skill positio...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Jeffery busts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Is Brown's retirement threat serious?
As his feet heal, Antonio Brown threatens to retire because he's not allowed to use his old...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Pick Samuel
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Buy the hype on these six players
Heath Cummings says it's okay to buy the hype when there's big upside and almost no risk.