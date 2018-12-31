Bears' Anthony Miller: Injury not considered serious
Head coach Matt Nagy said Miller's shoulder injury is "nothing significant," Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Miller appeared to dislocate his left shoulder early on during Sunday's victory over Minnesota and the receiver never returned to the field. With only a week's worth of time to heal up before Sunday's playoff opener against the Eagles, Miller will likely need a quick recovery in order to avoid missing any games. Nagy's comments provide optimism that the rookie may not have to.
