Bears' Anthony Miller: Leads team in receiving
Miller caught three passes for 67 yards in the Bears' 17-16 loss to the Chargers on Sunday.
The good news was that Miller led the Bears in receiving yardage, but unfortunately he received just three targets. When counted upon, he came up with a big reception on a fourth down to move the chains while also adding a 35-yard grab to help boost his yardage total. With at least 52 yards in each of his last three games, he's now a player who can be considered as a weekly fantasy option, though in a low-volume passing attack, he has clear downside as well.
More News
-
Bears' Anthony Miller: Second straight solid performance•
-
Bears' Anthony Miller: Best performance of season•
-
Bears' Anthony Miller: Another quiet performance•
-
Bears' Anthony Miller: Quiet again•
-
Bears' Anthony Miller: Non-factor in Week 2•
-
Bears' Anthony Miller: Blanked in season-opening loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Likely Drake exit makes room for Walton
Kenyan Drake is not traveling with Dolphins to Pittsburgh, which leaves Mark Walton with a...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Quarterback was supposed to be easy for Fantasy. Not so much these days. Get help with those...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Filling in your wide receiver spots has never been tougher. Get Jamey Eisenberg's help making...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Who can you trust at running back in Week 8? It's a short list, but Jamey Eisenberg helps you...
-
Week 8 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...