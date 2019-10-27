Miller caught three passes for 67 yards in the Bears' 17-16 loss to the Chargers on Sunday.

The good news was that Miller led the Bears in receiving yardage, but unfortunately he received just three targets. When counted upon, he came up with a big reception on a fourth down to move the chains while also adding a 35-yard grab to help boost his yardage total. With at least 52 yards in each of his last three games, he's now a player who can be considered as a weekly fantasy option, though in a low-volume passing attack, he has clear downside as well.