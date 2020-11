Miller caught eight passes for 73 yards in the Bears' 26-23 overtime loss to the Saints on Sunday.

With the Bears trailing throughout the fourth quarter, Miller became a primary target on short passes to keep the Saints' pass rush off of Nick Foles, which led to Miller's highest yardage total since Week 1. Despite his solid stat line, he failed to reach 30 yards in any of his last four games, and he'll need to show some weekly consistency before becoming a reliable fantasy option.