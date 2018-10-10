Miller (shoulder) practiced fully Wednesday.

Miller suffered a dislocated left shoulder Week 3 and missed the Bears' Week 4 beatdown of the Buccaneers. However, the team's bye week has been a boon to Miller's health. It's unclear if he'll wear some sort of harness to avoid an aggravation of the shoulder injury, but he can now prepare in earnest for Sunday's visit to Miami, whose defense has conceded 8.8 YPT and three touchdowns to wide receivers this season.

