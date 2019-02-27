Bears' Anthony Miller: May be limited in spring workouts
General manager Ryan Pace said that Miller (shoulder) "could be limited" in OTAs and minicamp this spring, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. "There's not a timeline, but he's right on pace," Pace said Wednesday at the NFL Scouting Combine.
Miller twice dislocated his left shoulder last season and ultimately underwent corrective surgery in January to repair the totality of the damage he sustained. It's not ideal that he may be limited in OTAs this spring, but his health won't be a huge concern for his impending fantasy outlook unless Miller's recovery extends into training camp.
