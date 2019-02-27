General manager Ryan Pace said that Miller (shoulder) "could be limited" in OTAs and minicamp this spring, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. "There's not a timeline, but he's right on pace," the GM said Wednesday.

Miller twice dislocated his left shoulder last season and ultimately underwent corrective surgery in January. It's not ideal that he may be limited in OTAs this spring, but Miller's health won't be a huge concern for his fantasy outlook for 2019 unless his recovery extends into training camp.