Miller (shoulder) didn't take part in Thursday's practice, Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Miller was visibly shaken up multiple times Week 3 at Arizona with what was later termed a dislocated left shoulder. On Thursday, coach Matt Nagy told Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune that he doesn't believe Miller will need surgery on the region. While Miller hasn't been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, there's a sense that a multi-game absence is in store for the rookie wide receiver, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

