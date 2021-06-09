Head coach Matt Nagy indicated Wednesday that Miller wasn't at practice due to a minor issue, which he described as a "nick," Adam Jahns of The Athletic reports.

Miller is looking to bounce back from what was a rough 2020 season and will aim to establish some rapport with Andy Dalton and Justin Fields. Regardless of who is under center, though Dalton is the presumed favorite to open the season in that role, Miller will need to get some work in during the offseason workouts and training camp to establish a rapport with the new man under center. It doesn't sound like the injury is anything serious, so look for him to rejoin the action soon as he preps for his contract season ahead.