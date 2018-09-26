Miller (shoulder) didn't practice Wednesday.

Miller played through a shoulder dislocation for part of Sunday's 16-14 win over the Cardinals, finishing with four catches for 35 yards on five targets. The Bears will need Josh Bellamy and/or Kevin White to handle the No. 3 wide receiver role if Miller isn't available for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay. It wouldn't be a huge loss for the Chicago offense, given that Miller has drawn just 11 targets in three games.

More News
Our Latest Stories